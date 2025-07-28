Princess Eugenie echoes King Charles’ message after his new shock to Andrew

Princess Eugenie gave a public nod to her uncle, King Charles in a surprising move.
Shortly after the historic win of England's Women Football team in Euro 2025 final, the Princess of York turned to her Instagram stories to celebrate the victory and express her joy.
First story was a video of the Lionesses hopping in joy as they celebrated their win against Spain's team with a special shoutout by Eugenie, "Come on Lionesses you absolute legends"
While the next story was a message from the 76-year-old monarch, which was initially shared on Royal Family's Instagram account to cherish England Football's big moment.
"This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025," read the message by King Charles.
He continued, "For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'."
"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true. For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration," the father-of-two added.
He concluded his message noting, "Well done, Lionesses. The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can!"
This subtle support to King Charles from Eugenie came after a new report suggested that the monarch is not willing to allow Prince Andrew to return to his Royal duties.
The news.com.au's Bronte Coy spoke to The Royal Report's Caroline Di Russo on Sunday where she claimed that despite FBI dropping Epstein case, "There's no appetite from the British public for him to return to Royal duties."
"And there seems to be no appetite at all from The King," she added.
Coy further explained, "It was that reminder to Andrew that, despite the fact that it's a relief for him that the line has been drawn in the sand by the FBI, in terms of his future, he will probably just continue living life the way he was before- which by many accounts is largely reclusive."