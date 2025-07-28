Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel attend special event as guests of honor

Princess Victoria and her husband Prince Daniel attended a special event as the guests of honor.
On Sunday, July 27, the Crown Princess and the Duke of Västergötland celebrated the 800th anniversary of Visby Cathedral.
In 1225, St. Mary's Church in Visby was consecrated by Bishop Bengt (Magnusson of the Bjälbo family) from Linköping. The royal couple and a large crowd of Gotland residents gathered at church to celebrate the cathedral's anniversary.
The Swedish Royal Family also shared details about the importance of cathedral's anniversary.
As per the official website of the royals, “In 1225, St. Mary's Church was consecrated as a parish church by Bishop Bengt from Linköping. The church then consisted of a German and a Gutnian congregation.”
The message further added, “It was built as a church for the German merchants who were in Visby through the Hanseatic League and was paid for by the German ships that arrived in Visby. During the Middle Ages, the church was called the Church of Our Lady and it was often referred to as the German Church.”
To mark the cerebration, some spiritual rituals were performed by Victoria and Daniel.
After the service, the couple attended a reception along with Third Deputy Speaker of the Riksdag, Kerstin Lundgren, and the Governor of Gotland County Charlotte Petri Gornitzka at Bishop Erik Eckerdal's palace.