King Felipe begins summer break with meaningful meeting at Palma Palace

King Felipe hosted a special evening at the Royal Palace of La Almudaina (Palma) to welcome key leaders for a crucial meeting.

The official Instagram account of the Spanish Royal Family released exclusive photos from the meeting held by His Majesty on Monday, July 28, to welcome Balearic leaders in Spain.

They stated the caption, "The King began this morning the audiences with representatives of the Balearic institutions at the Royal Palace of La Almudaina (Palma), receiving the President of the Balearic Islands, Margalida Prohens Rigo."

"Following this, he received the President of the Parliament of the Balearic Islands, Gabriel Le Senne i Presedo, and the Mayor of Palma, Jaime Martinez Llabrés," the Spanish Royal Family noted.

They continued, "Finally, the King has held a meeting with the President of the Council of Mallorca, Llorenç Sebastià Galmés Verger."

The meaning gathering took place during the Spanish king’s summer vacation alongside his family at his historical building on the island. 

According to media reports, the Spanish Royal Family also has a residence on the island, the Palace of Marivent, where Felipe’s parents, King Juan Carlos and Queen Sofia, famously hosted their Windsor counterparts for several summer holidays, with Prince William and Prince Harry playing there with their parents, Charles and Diana.

This update comes after King Felipe VI’s two daughters, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, attended the anticipated match between Spain and England’s women's team in Switzerland.  

