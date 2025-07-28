Sarah Ferguson issues key statement after King Charles' big mistake

Sarah Ferguson has seemingly highlighted King Charles' big blunder in his statement to the Lionesses' dramatic victory.
On Sunday, July 27, the Lionesses celebrated their historic Euro win against Spain during the 2025 UEFA European Women's Championship.
Shortly after the hard-fought win of England's women's team, King Charles turned to his Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message for the "inspiring" achievement of the women's team.
In his post, the Royal Family skipped to mention the name of a prominent player, Michelle Agyemang, leaving fans disappointed.
The 19-year-old English footballer has played an instrumental role in England’s progress through the knockout rounds.
Now, Fergie took to her Instagram Stories to prominently feature Michelle in her post, reportedly an attempt to amend for the error made by His Majesty.
The mother-of-two wrote in her post, "Wow! A HUGE congratulations to our @lionesses, you are incredible."
Previously, she also especially highlighted the neglected footballer’s achievement, "Michelle Agyemang and Chloe Kelly, wow," before adding, "Your teamwork in the last match, all the Lionesses, the entire team. You are incredible!"
It is pertinent to mention that this update comes after Prince William brought his only daughter, Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, to attend the thrilling match on behalf of the entire British Royal Family.
As of now, King Charles III has not commented on ignoring Michelle Agyemang's name in his post.