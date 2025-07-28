Mike Tindall shares rare photo with Zara Tindall to celebrate major moment

Mike Tindall shares rare photo with Zara Tindall to celebrate major moment
Mike Tindall shares rare photo with Zara Tindall to celebrate major moment

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall witnessed an incredible moment of pride and joy during a new outing.

In a new Instagram post shared on Monday, July 28, the 46-year-old former rugby union player dropped a rare photo with his 44-year-old equestrian wife as they celebrated the British and Irish Lions’ huge victory against Australia.

Over the weekend, the two teams faced off for the second test of the 2025 mid-year rugby union internationals held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in which Lions secured a 29-26 triumph over the Wallabies – nickname of the Australia men’s rugby union team.

“What a day Saturday was!! Lions an incredible come back, but massive shift by the Wallabies, frustrated no doubt but they get one more chance next Saturday,” penned Mike in the caption.

The post, which included a carousel of photographs taken during the match and backstage, opened with a rare snap of Mike with his wife, Zara Tindall.

With a vibrant and massive stadium in the backdrop, the couple – dressed in Lions’ jerseys – posed warmly for the photo with a bright smile.

During the match, Princess Anne’s daughter and son-in-law enthusiastically cheered on the British and Irish Lions.

Zara and Mike Tindall, who first met during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia – tied the knot on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.

The lovebirds are set to celebrate their 14th anniversary this month.

Related
Read more : Royal

Sarah Ferguson issues key statement after King Charles' big mistake

Sarah Ferguson issues key statement after King Charles' big mistake
The Duchess of York celebrated the dramatic victory of Lionesses in 2025 Euro final

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel attend special event as guests of honor

Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel attend special event as guests of honor
The Swedish royal couple, Victoria and Daniel, celebrated the 800th anniversary of Visby Cathedral

King Charles takes brutal decision for Prince Andrew as FBI drops Epstein case

King Charles takes brutal decision for Prince Andrew as FBI drops Epstein case
Prince Andrew receives heartbreaking news from King Charles after FBI relief in Epstein case

Prince William Awards trophy to Lionesses' captain after Euro 2025 win

Prince William Awards trophy to Lionesses' captain after Euro 2025 win
Prince William shares emotional message after Lionesses win against Spain in Euro 2025

Spanish Royals sweetly greet William, Charlotte at 2025 Euro final

Spanish Royals sweetly greet William, Charlotte at 2025 Euro final
Princess Leonor and her sister, Infanta Sofía attended 2025 Euro championship in Switzerland

Prince William, Princess Charlotte praise Lionesses after Euro 2025 triumph

Prince William, Princess Charlotte praise Lionesses after Euro 2025 triumph
Princess Charlotte joined the Prince of Wales to cheer on the England team at Basel, Switzerland

King Charles sets key goal for Lionesses after Euro final win

King Charles sets key goal for Lionesses after Euro final win
The British Royal congratulate the England women's squad for their thrilling win against Spain in the Euro 2025 final

Duke & Duchess of Westminster embrace parenthood, William tipped as godfather

Duke & Duchess of Westminster embrace parenthood, William tipped as godfather
The Duke and Duchess of Westminster initially announced their pregnancy earlier this year