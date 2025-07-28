Mike Tindall shares rare photo with Zara Tindall to celebrate major moment

Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall witnessed an incredible moment of pride and joy during a new outing.
In a new Instagram post shared on Monday, July 28, the 46-year-old former rugby union player dropped a rare photo with his 44-year-old equestrian wife as they celebrated the British and Irish Lions’ huge victory against Australia.
Over the weekend, the two teams faced off for the second test of the 2025 mid-year rugby union internationals held at Melbourne Cricket Ground, in which Lions secured a 29-26 triumph over the Wallabies – nickname of the Australia men’s rugby union team.
“What a day Saturday was!! Lions an incredible come back, but massive shift by the Wallabies, frustrated no doubt but they get one more chance next Saturday,” penned Mike in the caption.
The post, which included a carousel of photographs taken during the match and backstage, opened with a rare snap of Mike with his wife, Zara Tindall.
With a vibrant and massive stadium in the backdrop, the couple – dressed in Lions’ jerseys – posed warmly for the photo with a bright smile.
During the match, Princess Anne’s daughter and son-in-law enthusiastically cheered on the British and Irish Lions.
Zara and Mike Tindall, who first met during the 2003 Rugby World Cup in Australia – tied the knot on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh.
The lovebirds are set to celebrate their 14th anniversary this month.