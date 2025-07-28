Prince William Awards trophy to Lionesses' captain after Euro 2025 win


Prince William has shared a heartwarming video from an award ceremony after Lionesses won against Spain in the Euro 2025 final.

The Prince of Wales was accompanied by his 10-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte for the sporting event on Sunday, July 27.

Lionesses emerged victorious after the second half 1-0 with a header from Alessia Russo and assist by Chloe Kelly.

After the stellar win, William took part in the official ceremony, as a patron of Football Association, to shake hands and award medals to the players.

He took to Instagram to share a complication of the wholesome moments from the match.

“An incredible night for @lionesses and @england in Basel. Congratulations to Sarina, the team and all the support staff. Champions!,” the caption of the post read.

In one scene, the Prince of Wales can be seen awarding the trophy to women’s football team captain, Leah Williamson.

The future King was also spotted congratulating the young striker Michelle Agyemang after the match. 

Meanwhile, one shot featured him warmly hugging Chloe Kelly on the pitch and praising her on scoring the winning penalty.

Kate Middleton’s husband and daughter also met Spain's Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofía, who attended the Euro to support their team La Roja.

