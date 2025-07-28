Spanish Royals sweetly greet William, Charlotte at 2025 Euro final

Princess Leonor and her sister, Infanta Sofía, shared a sweet greeting and met session with Prince William and his daughter, Princess Charlotte, in Switzerland.

The Spanish Royals attended the dramatic final match between England's Lionesses and Spain on Sunday, July 27, at Basel's St Jakob-Park.

Shortly after the highly anticipated match, the Spanish Royal Family's official Instagram handle released exclusive images from the hard-fought win of the Lionesses and the two princesses from the previous night.

"The Princess of Asturias and Infanta Sofia greet the #WEURO2025 players after facing England in the @SEFutbolFem final this afternoon in Basel (Switzerland)," captioned the royals.

They continued, "You are a pride! Sure that with your quality and effort, many more successes will come."

This is the first time King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia's daughters attended any match overseas without their parents by their side.

The photos also include Princess of Asturias and her sister shaking hands with Prince William's only daughter, Princess Charlotte, who also touched down in Switzerland to support the Lionesses from the UK.

For those unaware, Princess Leonor, also known as Princess of Asturias, is the first in line to take the Spanish throne, while her younger sister, Infanta Sofía, is the second in line of succession behind her sister, Leonor.   

