Princess Anne marks special milestone after stern decision for Prince Harry

Princess Anne made first appearance after a new report suggesting that she won’t be able to “forgive” her estranged nephew, Prince Harry amid Royal rift.
The Princess Royal marked 60-year milestone of Citizens Advice Rotherham and District on Monday, July 28, as Patron of the National Association of Citizens Advice Bureaux with a visit to charity’s town center office.
During her visit, Anne met with the staff, volunteers, community partners, and dignitaries of the charitable organization.
She was also joined by the Mayor of Rotherham Cllr Rukhsana Ismail to celebrate the charity’s commitment to delivering independent and confidential advice to people across the borough since past six decades.
The mother of Zara Tindall and Peter Philip concluded her visit unveiling a commemorative plaque.
She was also presented a bouquet by Frankie Fells, the son of Rotherham CAB's director of strategic services.
Celia Cashman, charity’s Chair of trustees heaped praises on Princess Anne noting, “It is a great privilege and honour to welcome Her Royal Highness and our guests to celebrate 60 years of delivering trusted, independent advice and support for the people of Rotherham.”
“Your presence, Ma’am, is a meaningful and much-appreciated recognition of the work of our staff, volunteers, and partners over the decades, and of the enduring importance of the Citizens Advice service across the UK,” Cashman added.
Just two days before her appearance, Royal commentator Jennie Bond reflected on Anne's true feelings about Harry, who left the Royal fold in 2020 with wife Meghan Markle after stepping down from their royal duties.
Speaking about the ongoing feud between Anne's brother King Charles and his son, Harry, Jennie explained, "It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved."
"To Anne, loyalty is paramount, and I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive," she added.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle severed their ties with the royal family by making high profile allegations against them on multiple occasions since moving to the US.