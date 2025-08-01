Charles Spencer ignored daughter Eliza's engagement amid family fallout  

Earl Charles Spencer remained silent on his daughter, Eliza Spencer's, special engagement announcement amid internal family tensions.
Despite being active on social media, the late Princess Diana's younger brother seemingly snubbed the special moment of her niece.
On Thursday, July 31, Eliza disclosed that she said "I do" to her now fiancé, after his "dreamy" proposal in Santorini, Greece.
The 33-year-old shared the update on her official Instagram account, accompanied by a slew of photos from her special day.
"Forever and Ever," Lady Eliza captioned the post, alongside a red heart emoji.
This update comes a month or a few weeks after the father-of-seven skipped to wish his twin daughters, Eliza and Amelia, on their 33rd birthday, due to the ongoing tension between the British journalist and his kids.
Despite having an active social media presence, Charles ignored several special moments with his children after his current girlfriend, Catrine Jarman, sued his third ex-wife with bombshell allegations.
GB News reported that his girlfriend, whom he began dating last year, accused his then-partner, Karen Spencer, of misusing private medical information with £2 million lawsuit.
As of now, the late Princess Diana's brother has not issued any statement over the ongoing messy legal battle.
It is pertinent to mention that the 9th Earl Spencer has seven children; he shares four kids, including Lady Kitty, twins Eliza and Amelia, and Louis Viscount Althorp with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood.
Meanwhile, Lady Charlotte, he co-parents with his second wife, Caroline Freud.
The 61-year-old British broadcaster also has two children with his now estranged wife, Karen Villeneuve: Edmund and Lara.