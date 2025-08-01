Home / Royal

Charles Spencer ignored daughter Eliza's engagement amid family fallout

Princess Diana's niece Lady Eliza Spencer announced her engagement to longtime beau on Instagram

Charles Spencer ignored daughter Elizas engagement amid family fallout
Charles Spencer ignored daughter Eliza's engagement amid family fallout  

Earl Charles Spencer remained silent on his daughter, Eliza Spencer's, special engagement announcement amid internal family tensions. 

Despite being active on social media, the late Princess Diana's younger brother seemingly snubbed the special moment of her niece. 

On Thursday, July 31, Eliza disclosed that she said "I do" to her now fiancé, after his "dreamy" proposal in Santorini, Greece.

The 33-year-old shared the update on her official Instagram account, accompanied by a slew of photos from her special day.

"Forever and Ever," Lady Eliza captioned the post, alongside a red heart emoji.

This update comes a month or a few weeks after the father-of-seven skipped to wish his twin daughters, Eliza and Amelia, on their 33rd birthday, due to the ongoing tension between the British journalist and his kids.

Despite having an active social media presence, Charles ignored several special moments with his children after his current girlfriend, Catrine Jarman, sued his third ex-wife with bombshell allegations. 

GB News reported that his girlfriend, whom he began dating last year, accused his then-partner, Karen Spencer, of misusing private medical information with £2 million lawsuit. 

As of now, the late Princess Diana's brother has not issued any statement over the ongoing messy legal battle. 

It is pertinent to mention that the 9th Earl Spencer has seven children; he shares four kids, including Lady Kitty, twins Eliza and Amelia, and Louis Viscount Althorp with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood.

Meanwhile, Lady Charlotte, he co-parents with his second wife, Caroline Freud.

The 61-year-old British broadcaster also has two children with his now estranged wife, Karen Villeneuve: Edmund and Lara.

Read more :

Royal

King Charles' guards pay rocking tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

King Charles' guards pay rocking tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
The British Monarch guards paid a tribute to the late Black Sabbath rocker on the day of his funeral procession

Zara Tindall earns major honor as Kate, Beatrice absent from key rankings

Zara Tindall earns major honor as Kate, Beatrice absent from key rankings
Princess Kate and Princess Beatrice missed the spotlight as Zara Tindall garners praise for iconic choice

Buckingham Palace issues delightful update amid Charles, Harry’s peace talks

Buckingham Palace issues delightful update amid Charles, Harry’s peace talks
The British Royal Family shares a delightful statement as Prince Harry and King Charles take major step to mend rift

King Charles gives competition to Meghan Markle with new move

King Charles gives competition to Meghan Markle with new move
The British Monarch gave a tough competition to the Duchess of Sussex through his strategical move

Duchess Sophie celebrates REME’s 25th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief

Duchess Sophie celebrates REME’s 25th anniversary as Colonel-in-Chief
Duchess Sophie has been serving as Colonel-in-Chief of The Corps of Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers for three years

King Charles set to make history as 'first royal in outer space'?

King Charles set to make history as 'first royal in outer space'?
King Charles III may become the first Royal Family member to travel to outer space

Prince Albert carries out special royal duty in solo outing

Prince Albert carries out special royal duty in solo outing
Prince Albert inaugurates, Monaco and the Napoleons: Intertwined Destinies, exhibition at Grimaldi Forum

Prince William speaks of ‘courage and sacrifice’ after Meghan’s new move

Prince William speaks of ‘courage and sacrifice’ after Meghan’s new move
The Prince of Wales released a powerful message hours after the Duchess of Sussex' exciting announcement