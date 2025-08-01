Lady Kitty Spencer reveals true feelings on sister Eliza’s Greek engagement

Lady Kitty Spencer has revealed her true feelings on sister Lady Eliza Spencer's dreamy Greek engagement.
On Friday, July 31, the 33-year-old niece of Princess Diana announced her engagement to her longtime boyfriend, Channing Millerd in an adorable Instagram post.
Her heartwarming photo carousel included three scenic shots of Millerd proposing in picturesque Santorini, Greece.
"Forever and Ever," Eliza wrote in the caption.
Hour after the announcement, Kitty reshared Eliza's post on her Instagram story with a sweet note.
"@elizavspencer and channingmillerd So happy for you and love you both very much," the mother-of-one penned over the post.
In addition to Kitty, Eliza's twin sister, Lady Amelia also congratulated the couple on the social media site.
"The best news everrrrrrrr," she commented.
In a second comment, Amelia added, "I couldn’t be happier for you both! The BEST NEWS IN THE WORLD. I love you both with all my heart! The perfect couple and dream engagement."
The proposal photos showed the couple beaming with joy as Eliza gently placed her hand on Millerd's neck while flashing her engagement ring for the first time.
Meanwhile, another photo showed Millerd on one knee, with Eliza wearing a stunning red dress and flip-flops, kneeling beside him.
For those unknown, Lady Kitty tied the not to Michael Lewis in 2021 while Lady Amelia exchanged the vows to Greg Mallett in 2023.