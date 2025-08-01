Prince William, Princess Kate under ‘pressure’ amid Charles’ cancer battle

Prince William and Princess Kate are seemingly under “a ton of pressure” as they take on more royal responsibilities amid King Charles’ cancer battle.
As per a Palace insider, the British monarch has recently been relying more on the Prince and Princess of Wales as he shifts his focus toward health.
A source close to the Buckingham Palace told The Examiner, “Charles is leaning on them a lot more; it’s very clear he’s seeing them as the future of the monarchy, which is exciting but also puts a ton of pressure on them both because they don’t want to let him down.”
William, 43, retains her position as first in line to the British throne, while Kate, also 43, is gradually resuming royal duties after cancer remission announcement earlier this year.
Even though His Majesty, 76, has remained active with his royal engagements, insiders claim the monarch is being selective with his schedule.
“He still does plenty himself, it’s not as though he’s on bed rest, but he simply can’t do everything he used to so they are being called on to step up in a big way. The workload and responsibilities are ramped way up; they’re now involved in all the big picture discussions,” the tipster added.
Notably, the Palace first announced the King's cancer diagnosis in February 2024. However, the type of cancer has been kept under the wraps.