Rutland royal shares glimpse into her life as ‘accidental duchess’ in new venture

The Duchess of Rutland goes digital!

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, July 31, the 61-year-old duchess made an exciting announcement about launching a Substack of her own.

“My very first post on Substack goes live today at 5:30pm — and I would be so delighted if you joined me on this new journey,” she wrote alongside a stunning portrait of herself.

The duchess, born Rachel Emma Manners, further shared that she will be writing about her journey from a farmer's daughter to accidentally becoming the Duchess of Rutland.

“Writing has long been a passion of mine, and this space will be where I share stories, reflections, and behind-the-scenes glimpses into life as The Accidental Duchess. Subscribe now via the link in my bio and be part of the first chapter," she added.

The duchess has already published her first post, titled The Accidental Duchess, sharing the name with her 2022 memoir.

"It is thanks to Vi, my oldest daughter, that I have any idea what a Substack is," she began.

Rachel also expressed her love of writing and admitted that she finds it "rather cathartic" before explaining what she plans to do with her new project.

The Duchess of Rutland's announcement comes just weeks after her daughter, Lady Violet Manners's lavish society wedding

