Meghan Markle's 'authenticity' questioned after new As Ever announcement?

Meghan Markle announced new version of her Napa Valley Rosé wine after original version sold out in less than an hour

Meghan Markle’s "authenticity" has seemingly been questioned after she made a major announcement about the latest product of As Ever.

Previously, the Duchess of Sussex has been compared to Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow after she started business venture earlier this year.

Now, the 83-year old business professional gave her verdict on the Suits alum during a chat with Yahoo News Australia.

She said, "Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about.”

Martha further added, "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important."

However, she didn't directly question Meghan’s “authenticity,” though the Martha Stewart Cooking: Favorite Family Dinners host’s statement seemed to imply a veiled message about being genuine.

Her remarks about the Duchess came after Meghan announced new version of Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.

As Ever team stated, "We hope you've been having a beautiful summer enjoying the adventure of travel or the calm of home, finding beauty in the little things, and perhaps trying something new. Thank you for filling our cup."

As per the announcement, 2024 Napa Valley Rosé will be available for purchase next week.

