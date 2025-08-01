Home / Royal

Palace insider makes big revelation about King Charles' cancer battle

King Charles is undergoing cancer treatment since his diagnosis last year

King Charles' reliance on Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton is believed to have increased amid cancer treatment.

The 76-year-old monarch who is still under cancer treatment since his diagnosis in February 2024, has been depending more on the future King and Queen for handling royal matters.

As per a palace source, Charles's increasing expectations from Kate and William amid his tough cancer journey have intensified the "pressure" on the royal couple.

“Charles is leaning on them a lot more; it’s very clear he’s seeing them as the future of the monarchy, which is exciting but also puts a ton of pressure on them both because they don’t want to let him down,” the insider told The Examiner.

The tipster also clarified that the while the father of Princes Harry and William continues to attend his public royal engagements, he is being cautious about his health.

“He still does plenty himself, it’s not as though he’s on bed rest, but he simply can’t do everything he used to so they are being called on to step up in a big way,” the source noted.

Prince William, the first in line to throne will become king after King Charles' abdication or death.

However, William and Kate are already gearing to take the reign in the wake of Charles' health woes.

