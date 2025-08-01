Home / Royal

Prince William, Kate Middleton relive July moments in delightful royal recap

The Prince and Princess of Wales delight fans with cheerful July flashback on Instagram

Prince William, Kate Middleton relive July moments in delightful royal recap

Kensington Palace is sharing glimpses into a few delightful moments of Prince William and Kate Middleton's royal life.

In a monthly recap, the future King and Queen have released memorable highlights from their lives, including Prince William's tribute to his late mother and Prince George's 12th birthday celebration.

Despite Princess Kate's ongoing struggle with a chronic illness, the couple has gracefully cherished every royal occasion. 

On Friday, August 1st, the couple turned to their joint Instagram Stories to share an exclusive look at several public and personal engagements. 

Their post opened with an esteemed highlight of Prince William's surprise appearance at his charity organisation, Homewards, where he marked two years of his aim to end homelessness in the United Kingdom.

Another slide offered Princess Kate, "celebrating the healing power of nature at the RHS Wellbeing garden at Colchester Hospital" last month.

In July, the 43-year-old prominent member of the British Royal Family attended the memorial service at Hyde Park, remembering the victims of the 7/7 attacks on the 20th anniversary by joining survivors and bereaved families.

One of their most cherished memories from July was hosting French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron on behalf of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

They concluded their post with a heartwarming tribute to their eldest child, Prince George, as he celebrated his 12th birthday, marking a significant milestone as second in line to the British throne.    

