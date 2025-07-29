Blake Lively cancels investigation into 3 youtubers amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively cancels investigation into 3 youtubers amid Justin Baldoni case
Blake Lively cancels investigation into 3 youtubers amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively has withdrawn subpoenas issued to three independent content creators who had covered her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.

In court documents, obtained by Us Weekly, the Another Simple Favor actress' legal team shared their decision with the court days after the YouTubers asked the judge to intervene.

The surprising development is the latest update in Blake's legal battle against her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, whom she accused of sexual harassment and retaliation. Justin has strongly denied these claims.

Moreover, the now-withdrawn subpoenas were initially sent to Google and X, requesting personal data from creators Kassidy O'Connell, McKenzie Folks, and Lauren Neidigh.

The content creators pushed back, with Kassidy referring to the whole ordeal as a "witch hunt for discovery," as she penned to court, "There is no evidence or sound legal basis whatsoever to have issued this subpoena in the first place."

Lauren echoed the sentiment, describing the subpoena as "unduly burdensome," and accusing Blake's team of attempting to "harass" and "intimidate" small creators.

While the Green Lantern actress' legal team is no longer pursuing these three individuals, they made it clear that the broader investigation into the online smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by Justin's team is ongoing.

In a letter submitted to the judge, Blake's attorney highlighted a text message allegedly sent by someone affiliated with Baldoni's PR effort that described plans for an "untraceable" digital media campaign to discredit Lively.

Next up in the legal battle, Blake's scheduled deposition has been delayed, and she will no longer be questioned by Justin's attorneys on July 31.

The case is set to proceed to trial on March 9, 2026, where both sides will finally have their day in court.

Read more :

Entertainment

Kris Jenner serves grandma goals with loving 3rd birthday wish for Tatum

Kris Jenner serves grandma goals with loving 3rd birthday wish for Tatum
‘The Kardashians’ alum makes her ‘precious’ grandson Tatum’s 3rd birthday extra special with a sweet shout-out

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share tender smooch at red carpet amid pregnancy

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share tender smooch at red carpet amid pregnancy
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt make first red carpet appearance since announcing pregnancy news

Eddie Murphy to star as Inspector Clouseau in new 'Pink Panther' movie

Eddie Murphy to star as Inspector Clouseau in new 'Pink Panther' movie
Peter Sellers and Steve Martin have previously portrayed the iconic character of Inspector Clouseau

Johnny Depp plays his dream role in thrilling trailer for graphic novel ‘Hyde’

Johnny Depp plays his dream role in thrilling trailer for graphic novel ‘Hyde’
The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star sparks a frenzy among fans by sharing first trailer of his upcoming graphic novel series ‘Hyde’

Pete Davidson makes big revelation about MGK’s bond with his daughters

Pete Davidson makes big revelation about MGK’s bond with his daughters
Machine Gun Kelly shares 16-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon, and 4-month-old Saga, with ex Megan Fox

Cruz Beckham, girlfriend Jackie bask in love during dreamy French escapade

Cruz Beckham, girlfriend Jackie bask in love during dreamy French escapade
Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham enjoys intimate moments with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel in France

Nicola Coughlan joins ‘Peaky Blinders’ star for ‘I Am’ series season 4

Nicola Coughlan joins ‘Peaky Blinders’ star for ‘I Am’ series season 4
Nicola Coughlan joins Dominic Savage for the new season of Channel 4’s acclaimed drama anthology 'I Am'

Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale

Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale
The ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ hitmaker surprises fans by bringing out her husband, Jay-Z, on stage during Cowboy Carter tour’s final concert