Blake Lively cancels investigation into 3 youtubers amid Justin Baldoni case

Blake Lively has withdrawn subpoenas issued to three independent content creators who had covered her legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.
In court documents, obtained by Us Weekly, the Another Simple Favor actress' legal team shared their decision with the court days after the YouTubers asked the judge to intervene.
The surprising development is the latest update in Blake's legal battle against her former It Ends With Us co-star and director, whom she accused of sexual harassment and retaliation. Justin has strongly denied these claims.
Moreover, the now-withdrawn subpoenas were initially sent to Google and X, requesting personal data from creators Kassidy O'Connell, McKenzie Folks, and Lauren Neidigh.
The content creators pushed back, with Kassidy referring to the whole ordeal as a "witch hunt for discovery," as she penned to court, "There is no evidence or sound legal basis whatsoever to have issued this subpoena in the first place."
Lauren echoed the sentiment, describing the subpoena as "unduly burdensome," and accusing Blake's team of attempting to "harass" and "intimidate" small creators.
While the Green Lantern actress' legal team is no longer pursuing these three individuals, they made it clear that the broader investigation into the online smear campaign allegedly orchestrated by Justin's team is ongoing.
In a letter submitted to the judge, Blake's attorney highlighted a text message allegedly sent by someone affiliated with Baldoni's PR effort that described plans for an "untraceable" digital media campaign to discredit Lively.
Next up in the legal battle, Blake's scheduled deposition has been delayed, and she will no longer be questioned by Justin's attorneys on July 31.
The case is set to proceed to trial on March 9, 2026, where both sides will finally have their day in court.