Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to take next big step after going Instagram official

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are ready to take their relationship to the next step after successfully becoming Instagram official.

As reported by PEOPLE, a source has informed that the Lover crooner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end "have talked about the future a lot."

"They’re in a really solid place and more in sync than ever," the insider says of the couple, who first started dating in September 2023. "They're both all in."

These comments from the insider came days after Travis posted Taylor on his Instagram account for the first time ever, sending waves of excitement among fans.

In the 13-click carousel, the singer was featured in seven, and the tipster noted, "Travis posting Taylor on his Instagram for the first time wasn’t random, it was intentional."

The source added, "They've been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become."

The post was celebrated by Swifties, who viewed it as a sweet and significant move, especially for a couple that has kept most of their relationship offline.

After a frantic year filled with record-breaking concerts, Super Bowl games, and global headlines, Taylor and Travis have finally gotten a chance to slow down.

The 14-time Grammy winner concluded her Eras Tour in December 2024, and the No. 87 wrapped up his NFL season in February, when his team faced off in the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

