Hayley Williams drops 17 unannounced tracks in surprising move

Paramore's Hayley Williams has released 17 new songs on her website out of nowhere.

On Monday, July 28, fans were provided with an access code as part of the new drop from Williams' Good Dye Young hair dye company.

Upon entry, users were redirected to a web page featuring the new tracks, including True Believer, Mirtazapine, Negative Self Talk, Hard, Discovery Channel, and Zissou.

An additional “Misc” folder was also available, which led to a performance video that appears to have been taken in Phoenix in 2017, plus an image of a lyric book and a “Hayley Williams is my favourite band” t-shirt.

Though it has not been made clear if the tracks are standalone or make up an entire album, Williams' most recent release was the single titled I Like It I Like It with Moses Sumney earlier this year. 

Apart from Paramore, she has released two solo albums, 2020's Petals for Armor and 2021's Flowers for Vases / Descansos, as well as a trio of EPs.

The surprising move came just days after the release of Paramore's deluxe digital edition of the group's debut album, All We Know Is Falling, in order to mark its 20th anniversary. 

The new edition included the first-ever digital release of The Summer Tic EP, which was initially put out in only a CD format.

