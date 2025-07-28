Eddie Murphy to star as Inspector Clouseau in new 'Pink Panther' movie


Eddie Murphy will be new Inspector Clouseau!

The 64-year-old actor appeared on the Today Show, aired on Monday, July 28, to promote his new action-comedy, The Pickup.

During the interview, the Beverly Hills Cop star announced that he is set to star in a new The Pink Panther as Inspector Clouseau.

“I’m getting ready to do George Clinton. [I’ve] already started Shrek 5. And I’m going to be—I’m Inspector Clouseau in the next Pink Panther,” Murphy told Al Roker.

The host surprisingly asked, “Wait, what? You’re the new Inspector Clouseau?” to which the actor replied, “Yeah, I’m the new Clouseau.”

Roker then asked if he would be playing a French character, like the detective famously portrayed by Peter Sellers in the original films from the 1960s and '70s.

Murphy played coy to the question as he said, "Maybe. Well, he has to be French, but he could also be Haitian. I will tell you, he’s Black. He’s Black, for sure.”

The Pink Panther film was first released in 1963, which starred Sellers as Inspector Clouseau, who is tasked to catch a jewel thief who intends to steal a diamond known as "the pink panther."

Sellers reprised the iconic role in a number of films in the franchise from 60s till he died in 1980 at age 54. 

Later on, Steve Martin starred as the character in a 2006 reboot and a 2009 sequel. 

Read more :

Entertainment

Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale

Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale
The ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ hitmaker surprises fans by bringing out her husband, Jay-Z, on stage during Cowboy Carter tour’s final concert

Julian McMahon's daughter pens tearful birthday tribute for late dad

Julian McMahon's daughter pens tearful birthday tribute for late dad
The 'Fantastic Four' star died at the age of 56 after suffering from chronic illness

Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show

Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show
The 'Fix You' singer is currently performing in Miami as part of Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future
‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith

Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year over sexual harassment charges

Pete Davidson gives major health update on pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson gives major health update on pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson gushes over 'strong' girlfriend Elsie Hewitt after pregnancy announcement

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble spark split rumours during Beyoncé's final show

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble spark split rumours during Beyoncé's final show
'The Kardashians' star and Corey Gamble have been romantically connected since 2014

Drake disappoints fans by postponing Manchester concert

Drake disappoints fans by postponing Manchester concert
Drake cancels $ome $pecial $hows 4 concert in Manchester due to 'travel issues'