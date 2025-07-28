Gigi, Bella Hadid celebrate half-sister Alana's birthday with adorable wishes

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are celebrating their elder sister, Alana Hadid’s birthday with sweet tributes.
Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old model shared a heartwarming throwback photo with Alana.
In the image, Alana could be seen sitting outdoors with baby Gigi lying on her lap as she feeds her with a bottle.
“To my fun, stylish, kind, brave, intelligent, creative, strong, cool sister @lanzybear you are an inspiration to me and so many. I'm so proud to be your little sister. Wishing you the Happiest Birthday and a Free Palestine,” the mother-of-one sweetly wrote over the photo.
Hours later, Bella also took to her social media handle to share a slew of adorable glimpses with her half-sister to mark her big day.
“1st and foremost, I know Alana would want me to start out by saying. Free Palestine,” she began.
The 28-year-old catwalk queen continued to gush, “I want to wish the biggest Happy Birthday to my big sister, twinny, @lanzybear the most hysterically funny, beautiful , loving, empathetic, honest , COOL (I wanted the star tattoos on her feet since I was 12…. So bad I’d draw them on.”
“Love you so much sister,” she concluded.
Gigi, Bella, and their 25-year-old brother Anwar Hadid are the children of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid.
They also have two other half-sisters, Alana Hadid and Marielle Hadid from Mohamed’s previous marriage to Mary Butler.