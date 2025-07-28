Gigi, Bella Hadid celebrate half-sister Alana's birthday with adorable wishes

Gigi, Bella Hadid celebrate half-sister Alanas birthday with adorable wishes
Gigi, Bella Hadid celebrate half-sister Alana's birthday with adorable wishes

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid are celebrating their elder sister, Alana Hadid’s birthday with sweet tributes.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old model shared a heartwarming throwback photo with Alana.

In the image, Alana could be seen sitting outdoors with baby Gigi lying on her lap as she feeds her with a bottle.

“To my fun, stylish, kind, brave, intelligent, creative, strong, cool sister @lanzybear you are an inspiration to me and so many. I'm so proud to be your little sister. Wishing you the Happiest Birthday and a Free Palestine,” the mother-of-one sweetly wrote over the photo.

Hours later, Bella also took to her social media handle to share a slew of adorable glimpses with her half-sister to mark her big day.

“1st and foremost, I know Alana would want me to start out by saying. Free Palestine,” she began.


The 28-year-old catwalk queen continued to gush, “I want to wish the biggest Happy Birthday to my big sister, twinny, @lanzybear the most hysterically funny, beautiful , loving, empathetic, honest , COOL (I wanted the star tattoos on her feet since I was 12…. So bad I’d draw them on.”

“Love you so much sister,” she concluded.

Gigi, Bella, and their 25-year-old brother Anwar Hadid are the children of Mohamed and Yolanda Hadid. 

They also have two other half-sisters, Alana Hadid and Marielle Hadid from Mohamed’s previous marriage to Mary Butler.

Read more :

Entertainment

Johnny Depp plays his dream role in thrilling trailer for graphic novel ‘Hyde’

Johnny Depp plays his dream role in thrilling trailer for graphic novel ‘Hyde’
The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star sparks a frenzy among fans by sharing first trailer of his upcoming graphic novel series ‘Hyde’

Pete Davidson makes big revelation about MGK’s bond with his daughters

Pete Davidson makes big revelation about MGK’s bond with his daughters
Machine Gun Kelly shares 16-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon, and 4-month-old Saga, with ex Megan Fox

Cruz Beckham, girlfriend Jackie bask in love during dreamy French escapade

Cruz Beckham, girlfriend Jackie bask in love during dreamy French escapade
Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham enjoys intimate moments with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel in France

Nicola Coughlan joins ‘Peaky Blinders’ star for ‘I Am’ series season 4

Nicola Coughlan joins ‘Peaky Blinders’ star for ‘I Am’ series season 4
Nicola Coughlan joins Dominic Savage for the new season of Channel 4’s acclaimed drama anthology 'I Am'

Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale

Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale
The ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ hitmaker surprises fans by bringing out her husband, Jay-Z, on stage during Cowboy Carter tour’s final concert

Julian McMahon's daughter pens tearful birthday tribute for late dad

Julian McMahon's daughter pens tearful birthday tribute for late dad
The 'Fantastic Four' star died at the age of 56 after suffering from chronic illness

Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show

Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show
The 'Fix You' singer is currently performing in Miami as part of Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future
‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith