Julia Garner shares bombshell update on ‘Madonna’ biopic

Julia Garner has dropped a bombshell update on upcoming Madonna biopic.
The Fantastic Four: First Steps star joined the production in 2022, two years after filming began. However, production was temporarily paused in 2023 to allow Madonna to embark on her Celebration Tour.
During her appearance on SmartLess podcast on Monday, July 28, Julia revealed that the highly-anticipated film has not been cancelled.
She said, “That’s supposed to still happen. I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn’t a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her!”
The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress also opened up about how she prepared to portray Madonna in the biopic.
“OK, what would Madonna do? Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you,’” she added.
In May 2025, Deadline reported that Madonna teamed up with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy for a Netflix limited series about her life.
Notably, the release date of Madonna biopic has not been revealed yet.