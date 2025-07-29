Julia Garner shares bombshell update on ‘Madonna’ biopic

Julia Garner shares bombshell update on ‘Madonna’ biopic
Julia Garner shares bombshell update on ‘Madonna’ biopic

Julia Garner has dropped a bombshell update on upcoming Madonna biopic.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps star joined the production in 2022, two years after filming began. However, production was temporarily paused in 2023 to allow Madonna to embark on her Celebration Tour.

During her appearance on SmartLess podcast on Monday, July 28, Julia revealed that the highly-anticipated film has not been cancelled.

She said, “That’s supposed to still happen. I kind of just wanted to see if I could do it, because I wasn’t a trained dancer and I had to learn how to dance and then dance in front of her and convince her that I can dance, basically, and sing. And sing with her!”

The Perks of Being a Wallflower actress also opened up about how she prepared to portray Madonna in the biopic.

“OK, what would Madonna do? Which is convince you that she deserves, you know, to be in this room, and I owned it. I was kind of like, ‘You can take it or leave it, but if you leave it, if I leave, then that’s on you,’” she added.

In May 2025, Deadline reported that Madonna teamed up with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy for a Netflix limited series about her life.

Notably, the release date of Madonna biopic has not been revealed yet.

Read more :

Entertainment

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to take next big step after going Instagram official

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to take next big step after going Instagram official
The NFL star Travis Kelce posted his beau on his Instagram account for the first time in almost two years of romance

Hayley Williams drops 17 unannounced tracks in surprising move

Hayley Williams drops 17 unannounced tracks in surprising move
Paramore's co-founder and lead vocalist Hayley Williams has surprised fans with a bold release on her website

Dua Lipa locks lips with Callum Turner for fiery kiss after Oasis concert date

Dua Lipa locks lips with Callum Turner for fiery kiss after Oasis concert date
The ‘Radical Optimism’ hitmaker flaunts romance with her fiancé Callum Turner after a PDA-packed date at Oasis’ London show

Gigi, Bella Hadid celebrate half-sister Alana's birthday with adorable wishes

Gigi, Bella Hadid celebrate half-sister Alana's birthday with adorable wishes
Gigi, Bella, and brother Anwar Hadid have three other half-sisters, Alana, Marielle and Aydan Nix

Kris Jenner serves grandma goals with loving 3rd birthday wish for Tatum

Kris Jenner serves grandma goals with loving 3rd birthday wish for Tatum
‘The Kardashians’ alum makes her ‘precious’ grandson Tatum’s 3rd birthday extra special with a sweet shout-out

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share tender smooch at red carpet amid pregnancy

Pete Davidson, Elsie Hewitt share tender smooch at red carpet amid pregnancy
Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt make first red carpet appearance since announcing pregnancy news

Eddie Murphy to star as Inspector Clouseau in new 'Pink Panther' movie

Eddie Murphy to star as Inspector Clouseau in new 'Pink Panther' movie
Peter Sellers and Steve Martin have previously portrayed the iconic character of Inspector Clouseau

Johnny Depp plays his dream role in thrilling trailer for graphic novel ‘Hyde’

Johnny Depp plays his dream role in thrilling trailer for graphic novel ‘Hyde’
The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star sparks a frenzy among fans by sharing first trailer of his upcoming graphic novel series ‘Hyde’