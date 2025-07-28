Kris Jenner serves grandma goals with loving 3rd birthday wish for Tatum

Kris Jenner serves grandma goals with loving 3rd birthday wish for Tatum
Kris Jenner serves grandma goals with loving 3rd birthday wish for Tatum

Kris Jenner is ringing in her “precious” Tatum’s 3rd birthday with an adorable post.

To make her grandson’s big day extra special, the 69-year-old American media personality turned to her Instagram account on Monday, July 28, to give him a loving shout-out, serving wholesome grandma goals.

In her heartfelt post, Kris shared a large carousel of adorable throwback and recent snaps featuring her beloved grandson flashing a bright smile as he savored every moment.

“Happy birthday to my precious grandson Tatum! You are such a light in all of our lives and bring so much joy, laughter, and love to our family,” wished The Kardashians star.

She went on to share, “From the moment you were born, you’ve had the sweetest spirit and the most beautiful little soul, and I see so much of Rob and your grandpa Robert in you!! You are surrounded by so much love, especially from your mommy and big sister, who adore you beyond words!!!”

“I thank God every day for you, sweet boy, and I can’t wait to see all the incredible things you’ll do and become. I love you with all my heart. Happy birthday Tatum,” the proud grandma concluded.

Tatum Thompson, born on July 28, 2022, is the second child and only son of Khloé Kardashian – Kris Jenner’s daughter.

Read more :

Entertainment

Cruz Beckham, girlfriend Jackie bask in love during dreamy French escapade

Cruz Beckham, girlfriend Jackie bask in love during dreamy French escapade
Victoria and David Beckham’s son Cruz Beckham enjoys intimate moments with his girlfriend Jackie Apostel in France

Nicola Coughlan joins ‘Peaky Blinders’ star for ‘I Am’ series season 4

Nicola Coughlan joins ‘Peaky Blinders’ star for ‘I Am’ series season 4
Nicola Coughlan joins Dominic Savage for the new season of Channel 4’s acclaimed drama anthology 'I Am'

Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale

Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale
The ‘Texas Hold ‘Em’ hitmaker surprises fans by bringing out her husband, Jay-Z, on stage during Cowboy Carter tour’s final concert

Julian McMahon's daughter pens tearful birthday tribute for late dad

Julian McMahon's daughter pens tearful birthday tribute for late dad
The 'Fantastic Four' star died at the age of 56 after suffering from chronic illness

Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show

Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show
The 'Fix You' singer is currently performing in Miami as part of Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future
‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith

Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year over sexual harassment charges

Pete Davidson gives major health update on pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson gives major health update on pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson gushes over 'strong' girlfriend Elsie Hewitt after pregnancy announcement