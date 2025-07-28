Kris Jenner serves grandma goals with loving 3rd birthday wish for Tatum

Kris Jenner is ringing in her “precious” Tatum’s 3rd birthday with an adorable post.
To make her grandson’s big day extra special, the 69-year-old American media personality turned to her Instagram account on Monday, July 28, to give him a loving shout-out, serving wholesome grandma goals.
In her heartfelt post, Kris shared a large carousel of adorable throwback and recent snaps featuring her beloved grandson flashing a bright smile as he savored every moment.
“Happy birthday to my precious grandson Tatum! You are such a light in all of our lives and bring so much joy, laughter, and love to our family,” wished The Kardashians star.
She went on to share, “From the moment you were born, you’ve had the sweetest spirit and the most beautiful little soul, and I see so much of Rob and your grandpa Robert in you!! You are surrounded by so much love, especially from your mommy and big sister, who adore you beyond words!!!”
“I thank God every day for you, sweet boy, and I can’t wait to see all the incredible things you’ll do and become. I love you with all my heart. Happy birthday Tatum,” the proud grandma concluded.
Tatum Thompson, born on July 28, 2022, is the second child and only son of Khloé Kardashian – Kris Jenner’s daughter.