Dua Lipa locks lips with Callum Turner for fiery kiss after Oasis concert date

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are turning up the heat with their steamy kiss.
After enjoying a PDA-packed date with her fiancé at Oasis’s London concert over the weekend, the Levitating hitmaker took to Instagram on Monday, July 28, to offer peeks into her whirlwind life lately.
The post featured a large carousel of photographs that opened with a sizzling collage of the lovebirds, locking lips in a fiery kiss.
In the second slide, the Radical Optimism singer shared a clip, featuring her with the Masters of the Air actor, enjoying the concert vibes with full excitement.
The third frame showed the Albanian singer with an adorable furry cat, while the fourth slide saw her playfully posing in front of a piano with raspberries on her fingertips.
As the slideshow continued, the gallery offered more glimpses into Dua Lipa’s recent joyful moments and fun-filled days.
Fans reaction:
Dua Lipa’s post was quick to catch her die-hard fans’ attention, who did not waste even a minute to gush over their favorite artist and her fiancé Callum Turner’s steamy romance.
“girl the first one are u kidding ??” commented one, while another stated, “She is soooooo in lovvvvv.”
A third penned, “Dua Lipa just living her best life wtf.”
Meanwhile, one more adorably expressed, “may this type of love attack me.”
Dua Lipa confirmed getting engaged to Callum Turner while speaking to the British Vogue in June 2025.