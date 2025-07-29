Miley Cyrus to launch 'Hannah Montana' tour for show's 20th anniversary?

Miley Cyrus kicked off her career almost two decades ago in the sitcom Hannah Montana about a teen juggling a double life as a famous singer.
With the show's 20th anniversary soon approaching, the Flowers crooner hinted that she is planning something "really special" to mark the major milestone.
Hannah Montana, which starred Miley alongside Emily Osment, Mitchel Musso, and her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, debuted in March 2006.
Although Miley has reinvented her style and sound several times since leaving the Hannah Montana world in 2011, she has always credited her Disney Channel roots for her success.
With 2026 marking 20 years since the launch of the series, the Angels Like You singer has teased about a major celebration, prompting fans to speculate that a Hannah Montana tour might just be on its way.
Discussing the milestone with Sirius XM, Miley noted, "Trust me, I want to design something really, really special for it because it really was the beginning of all of this."
"Without Hannah, there wouldn't really be this me," the 32-year-old shared.
Gushing about her character and its importance, Miley added, "It's crazy to think that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed, and now that's something that when I walk into a space, it's looked at as this sense of kind of, like, nostalgia or something that you have from your childhood."
Notably, the teen comedy also served as a vehicle for Miley' pop music career. Her debut album, 2007's Meet Miley Cyrus, was released as a double album alongside the Hannah Montana 2 soundtrack.