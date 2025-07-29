Gracie Abrams rocks Toronto with electric vibes during unforgettable show

Gracie Abrams is bringing true pop star energy to her ongoing fourth concert tour, The Secret of Us Deluxe!

The That's So True crooner turned to her Instagram handle to release the mesmerising musical performance of the singer from her recent gigs in Toronto and New York City.

"Toronto, I miss our show already. Thank you for all of it!!! Please let us come baaaaack," Gracie began expressing gratitude to her Canadian fans.

She continued, "And New York yesterday morning with @hourglasscosmetics was lovely, thank you guys for being there. It made my day."

The Grammy-nominated singer further anticipated her upcoming musical show in MSG as she said, "MSG night one tonight, see you soon!!!!!!!!! Freaking out."

She also tagged her photographers who took amazing snapshots of the critically acclaimed singer during her headline-grabbing shows in Europe and America.

For those unaware, Garcie resumed her concert tour, The Secret of Us Deluxe, by initially performing at Glastonbury earlier this month.

She last performed at Madison Square Garden on Monday, July 28 and will be performing at the same venue on Tuesday, July 29.

The tour began on September 5, 2024, in Portland, United States, and is scheduled to conclude on August 27, 2025, in Mexico City, Mexico.

Garcie Abrams is supporting her second studio album, The Secret of Us, through this concert tour.   

