Nicola Coughlan joins ‘Peaky Blinders’ star for ‘I Am’ series season 4


Nicola Coughlan, who rose to fame for his iconic role in Bridgerton, has joined Dominic Savage for the new season of Channel 4’s critically acclaimed drama anthology I Am.

The Derry Girls actress will star alongside the Peaky Blinders actor Joe Cole in a two-part instalment titled I Am Helen.

“It’s an absolute honour to be part of telling the next ‘I Am…’ story alongside Dominic Savage — a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience,” said Coughlan in a statement.

She further added, “To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who’ve collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey.”

Savage, who writes, directs, and produces the series, is once again teaming up with the Emmy-winning Me+You Productions for this fourth season.

“It’s a genuine privilege to continue our creative relationship with Dominic Savage, one of the most brilliant and uniquely talented filmmakers today and to be working with Nicola Coughlan, one of the standout performers of her generation,” said Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee of Me+You Productions.

The I Am series debuted on Channel 4 six years ago in 2019 and instantly became its most successful drama.

Since its release, the show has featured standout performances from actresses including Kate Winslet, Letitia Wright, Lesley Manville and Samantha Morton.

