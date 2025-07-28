Cruz Beckham, girlfriend Jackie bask in love during dreamy French escapade

Cruz Beckham, girlfriend Jackie bask in love during dreamy French escapade

Love is in the air for Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel!

Taking to his official Instagram account on Monday, July 28, Victoria and David Beckham’s youngest son offered peeks into his intimate moments with girlfriend Jackie as they basked in love during the dreamy French getaway.

The large carousel of sweet snaps opened with a click featuring the lovebirds outdoor with Jackie stunning in a hot, floor-length, strapless bra dress, while Cruz kept it casual in a black shirt and white pants.

Another frame captured the pair in a scenic, greenery-filled spot, as David’s son played a guitar while his girlfriend followed behind him on a staircase.

In the fourth slide, he shared an intimate snap showing himself hiding his face in his shirt as Jackie – clad in a white and red polka dot bikini top and skimpy shorts – wrapped her arms around him from the side.

Giving a nod to his romantic time with Jackie, Cruz captioned the post in French, writing, “Oui oui,” which translates as, “Yes yes.”

One more loved-up photo showed the couple dressed to the nines for a dinner date on a rooftop, with Jackie flaunting her toned figure in a revealing black cut-out dress as she walked towards her partner.

Cruz Beckham and Jackie Apostel received immense love and praise from their fans on the post.

