Beyoncé, Jay-Z heat up stage with steamy kiss at Cowboy Carter tour finale

Beyoncé wrapped her smash hit Cowboy Carter tour in the steamiest way possible!
During the final concert of her hugely successful tenth tour in Las Vegas over the weekend, the 43-year-old American singer-songwriter thrilled the audience by bringing her husband, Jay-Z, on stage for a surprise performance.
At the concert, the 55-year-old American rapper and businessman belted out the lyrics of his hit track, Crazy in Love.
With 90,000 fans watching, the Texas Hold ‘Em singer stepped aside to give Jay-Z his moment before sending the crown into a frenzy by walking up to him and sharing a steamy kiss.
The rapper smiled wide after finishing the song and kissed his Grammy-winning wife passionately, then began singing his 2011 hit song, Ni**s in Paris.
At her final concert, Beyoncé looked sensational in a sparkling blue bodysuit paired with coordinated navy and silver chaps.
She finished her iconic look by wearing shimmery silver heels and a white cowboy hat.
Meanwhile, the Watch the Throne rapper sported a cool all-black look, pairing a shirt and pants with a leather jacket and Timberland boots.
Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter tour marks her tenth concert tour, which is in support of her eighth studio album of the same name.
She kicked it off on April 28, 2025, in Inglewood, California, and concluded on July 26, in Paradise, Nevada.