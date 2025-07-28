Pete Davidson makes big revelation about MGK’s bond with his daughters

Machine Gun Kelly is not just a great musician but an incredible father too and dad-to-be Pete Davidson can't stop gushing over it.
Recently, Pete and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who are expecting their first baby, made a stunning appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The Pickup on Sunday, July 27.
During the event, Pete talked to PEOPLE, where he opened up about MGK’s loving bond with his daughters, Casie and Saga Blade.
“He's the best dad ever. He flies back and forth to Cleveland twice a week just to see his daughter play volleyball. And he's just always with his kids, and it's just such a beautiful thing to see,” Pete said of Kelly.
The former Saturday Night Live star further shared Kelly’s views on parenthood, “It's his favorite thing. And he's like, ‘This is going to be your favorite thing.”
Pete Davidson went on to reveal his future “play dates” plans with the father-of-two, whose real name Colson Baker.
“We're going to have awesome play dates. Yeah, that's [going to be] a cool play date,” he added.
Kelly also shared his excitement for playdates when Pete and Hewitt announced their pregnancy on Instagram, July 16.
“These playdates bout to hittttt,” the rapper commented under the post.
Machine Gun Kelly shares 16-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon, and 4-month-old Saga, with ex Megan Fox.