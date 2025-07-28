Pete Davidson makes big revelation about MGK’s bond with his daughters

Pete Davidson makes big revelation about MGK’s bond with his daughters
Pete Davidson makes big revelation about MGK’s bond with his daughters

Machine Gun Kelly is not just a great musician but an incredible father too and dad-to-be Pete Davidson can't stop gushing over it.

Recently, Pete and his girlfriend Elsie Hewitt, who are expecting their first baby, made a stunning appearance at the Los Angeles premiere of The Pickup on Sunday, July 27.

During the event, Pete talked to PEOPLE, where he opened up about MGK’s loving bond with his daughters, Casie and Saga Blade.

“He's the best dad ever. He flies back and forth to Cleveland twice a week just to see his daughter play volleyball. And he's just always with his kids, and it's just such a beautiful thing to see,” Pete said of Kelly.

The former Saturday Night Live star further shared Kelly’s views on parenthood, “It's his favorite thing. And he's like, ‘This is going to be your favorite thing.”

Pete Davidson went on to reveal his future “play dates” plans with the father-of-two, whose real name Colson Baker.

“We're going to have awesome play dates. Yeah, that's [going to be] a cool play date,” he added.

Kelly also shared his excitement for playdates when Pete and Hewitt announced their pregnancy on Instagram, July 16.

“These playdates bout to hittttt,” the rapper commented under the post.

Machine Gun Kelly shares 16-year-old Casie with ex Emma Cannon, and 4-month-old Saga, with ex Megan Fox.

Read more :

Entertainment

Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show

Chris Martin delights surprise guests with special track during Miami show
The 'Fix You' singer is currently performing in Miami as part of Coldplay’s ongoing Music of the Spheres World Tour

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future

Dave Franco spills beans on ‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ future
‘Now You See Me: Now You Don’t’ stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave, Isla Fisher, Justice Smith

Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively

Justin Baldoni celebrates big milestone amid legal rift with Blake Lively
Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni have been involved in a messy legal battle since December last year over sexual harassment charges

Pete Davidson gives major health update on pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt

Pete Davidson gives major health update on pregnant girlfriend Elsie Hewitt
Pete Davidson gushes over 'strong' girlfriend Elsie Hewitt after pregnancy announcement

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble spark split rumours during Beyoncé's final show

Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble spark split rumours during Beyoncé's final show
'The Kardashians' star and Corey Gamble have been romantically connected since 2014

Drake disappoints fans by postponing Manchester concert

Drake disappoints fans by postponing Manchester concert
Drake cancels $ome $pecial $hows 4 concert in Manchester due to 'travel issues'

Zayn Malik brings daughter Khai to BLACKPINK's Deadline show in NYC

Zayn Malik brings daughter Khai to BLACKPINK's Deadline show in NYC
The 'Night Changes' crooner shares heartfelt message after attending BLACKPINK's NYC concert with Khai

Robert Downey Jr. labelled as ‘godfather’ by Vanessa Kirby

Robert Downey Jr. labelled as ‘godfather’ by Vanessa Kirby
Pregnant Vanessa Kirby sings praises for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ co-star Robert Downey Jr.