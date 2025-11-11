Royal

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years

The Duchess of Sussex joked that she was 'a bit rusty' on set, during the filming of the new flick

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |
Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years
Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years

Meghan Markle is easing back into her acting roots — with a touch of humor.

As per PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex joked that she was “a bit rusty” on set, during the filming of the new flick.

The insider said, "She introduced herself as 'Meghan.' Everything about her was very sweet and calm."

"She genuinely seemed excited to be on set," the source added.

The tipster shared, "She was joking that she felt a bit rusty, but it was obvious that she had rehearsed and that it was a big deal for her to be back. And she was great."

"She had a very warm energy, too. She was super pleasant to be around," the source mentioned.

Notably, the update comes shortly after Meghan was spotted on set in Pasadena, California, filming Close Personal Friends — an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios project in which she’s set to make a cameo as herself.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film — which also stars Henry Golding, Brie Larson, Lily Collins and Jack Quaid — centers on a couple who strike up an unexpected friendship with a famous pair during a getaway to Santa Barbara.

Meghan, who found fame as a series regular on Suits, stepped away from acting before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.

To note, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles in 2020 and now are raising their two children, 6-year-old son Prince Archie and 4-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie
Princess Beatrice makes first official appearance since dad Andrew's titles were stripped

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed
King Charles' younger brother has once again found himself at the centre of a scandal as royal biographer reveals shocking past

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season
Meghan Markle finally announces release date of Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' season

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America
The Duchess of Edinburgh to embark new tour to the South and Central America today

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support their close pal, Serena Williams, at key fund raising event

Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip

Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry suffers major blow from King Charles amid reconciliation efforts

Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'

Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'
The Prince of Wales reveals plans for giving Prince George a smartphone as he finishes up his primary education

Andrew receives crucial advice as last ‘safety net’ from Palace ‘vanished’

Andrew receives crucial advice as last ‘safety net’ from Palace ‘vanished’
King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew in 'precarious position' as legal prosecution threats loom

Prince William drops rare update on his kids' strength during Kate's illness

Prince William drops rare update on his kids' strength during Kate's illness
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with unspecified form of cancer in January last year

Meghan Markle under fire for ditching remembrance poppy at key outings

Meghan Markle under fire for ditching remembrance poppy at key outings
The Duchess of Sussex was without a poppy on her dress over the weekend to honour the fallen soldiers in WWI

Princess Madeleine shares delightful message after attending Childhood Gala

Princess Madeleine shares delightful message after attending Childhood Gala
Princess Madeleine of Sweden attended the World Childhood Foundation annual fundraising gala over the weekend

King Felipe, Queen Letizia share new update on their State visit to China

King Felipe, Queen Letizia share new update on their State visit to China
Queen Letizia, King Felipe celebrate 20th anniversary of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Spain and China