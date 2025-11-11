Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years

Meghan Markle is easing back into her acting roots — with a touch of humor.
As per PEOPLE, the Duchess of Sussex joked that she was “a bit rusty” on set, during the filming of the new flick.
The insider said, "She introduced herself as 'Meghan.' Everything about her was very sweet and calm."
"She genuinely seemed excited to be on set," the source added.
The tipster shared, "She was joking that she felt a bit rusty, but it was obvious that she had rehearsed and that it was a big deal for her to be back. And she was great."
"She had a very warm energy, too. She was super pleasant to be around," the source mentioned.
Notably, the update comes shortly after Meghan was spotted on set in Pasadena, California, filming Close Personal Friends — an upcoming Amazon MGM Studios project in which she’s set to make a cameo as herself.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film — which also stars Henry Golding, Brie Larson, Lily Collins and Jack Quaid — centers on a couple who strike up an unexpected friendship with a famous pair during a getaway to Santa Barbara.
Meghan, who found fame as a series regular on Suits, stepped away from acting before marrying Prince Harry in 2018.
To note, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back from their royal roles in 2020 and now are raising their two children, 6-year-old son Prince Archie and 4-year-old daughter Princess Lilibet.