Royal

Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech

Prince Harry makes surprise appearance at the Heroic Hearts Project Gala ahead of Remembrance Day

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech
Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech

Prince Harry has delivered an emotional speech at the Heroic Hearts Project Gala, leaving audience weeping.

On Saturday, November 8, the Duke of Sussex made a regal appearance at the USS Hornet Museum in California ahead of Remembrance Day.

During his appearance at the gala, Harry delivered a speech for “combat veterans.”

He said, “The future is about stepping into what is next, stronger, connected and with a sense of purpose. As a combat veteran who cares deeply about mental fitness, I’ve seen how important genuine, veteran-led support is.”

The Duke added, “You guys have created this safe space, where courage isn’t defined by silence but by showing up. Where strength isn’t the absence of struggle, but the willingness to face it.”

Harry’s surprise appearance comes a few days after he penned a heartfelt message to Scotty’s Little Soldiers

In the touching letter, Meghan Markle’s husband noted, “This time of year can bring a lot of emotions - pride, love and sometimes sadness - as you remember your parent or loved one who served our country. Please know you’re not alone in that.”

To note, King Charles youngest son serves as a global ambassador for the Norfolk-based organisation.

Advertisement
You Might Like:
Advertisement

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years

Meghan Markle admits she’s ‘rusty’ while filming first role in years
The Duchess of Sussex joked that she was 'a bit rusty' on set, during the filming of the new flick

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie

Princess Beatrice visits hospital after sharing emotional hug with Eugenie
Princess Beatrice makes first official appearance since dad Andrew's titles were stripped

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed

Andrew hit with fresh claims as Hong Kong 'night with prostitutes' exposed
King Charles' younger brother has once again found himself at the centre of a scandal as royal biographer reveals shocking past

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season

Meghan Markle drops release date of ‘With Love’ holiday special season
Meghan Markle finally announces release date of Netflix series 'With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration' season

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America

Duchess Sophie prepares for extensive 10-day trip to South, Central America
The Duchess of Edinburgh to embark new tour to the South and Central America today

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle make radiant appearance at Baby2baby gala
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry support their close pal, Serena Williams, at key fund raising event

Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip

Prince Harry suffers heartbreaking blow from King Charles after Canada trip
The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry suffers major blow from King Charles amid reconciliation efforts

Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'

Prince William breaks silence on Prince George's smartphone use: 'It is really hard'
The Prince of Wales reveals plans for giving Prince George a smartphone as he finishes up his primary education

Andrew receives crucial advice as last ‘safety net’ from Palace ‘vanished’

Andrew receives crucial advice as last ‘safety net’ from Palace ‘vanished’
King Charles' disgraced brother Andrew in 'precarious position' as legal prosecution threats loom

Prince William drops rare update on his kids' strength during Kate's illness

Prince William drops rare update on his kids' strength during Kate's illness
The Princess of Wales was diagnosed with unspecified form of cancer in January last year

Meghan Markle under fire for ditching remembrance poppy at key outings

Meghan Markle under fire for ditching remembrance poppy at key outings
The Duchess of Sussex was without a poppy on her dress over the weekend to honour the fallen soldiers in WWI

Princess Madeleine shares delightful message after attending Childhood Gala

Princess Madeleine shares delightful message after attending Childhood Gala
Princess Madeleine of Sweden attended the World Childhood Foundation annual fundraising gala over the weekend