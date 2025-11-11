Prince Harry moves audience to tears with emotional gala speech

Prince Harry has delivered an emotional speech at the Heroic Hearts Project Gala, leaving audience weeping.
On Saturday, November 8, the Duke of Sussex made a regal appearance at the USS Hornet Museum in California ahead of Remembrance Day.
During his appearance at the gala, Harry delivered a speech for “combat veterans.”
He said, “The future is about stepping into what is next, stronger, connected and with a sense of purpose. As a combat veteran who cares deeply about mental fitness, I’ve seen how important genuine, veteran-led support is.”
The Duke added, “You guys have created this safe space, where courage isn’t defined by silence but by showing up. Where strength isn’t the absence of struggle, but the willingness to face it.”
Harry’s surprise appearance comes a few days after he penned a heartfelt message to Scotty’s Little Soldiers
In the touching letter, Meghan Markle’s husband noted, “This time of year can bring a lot of emotions - pride, love and sometimes sadness - as you remember your parent or loved one who served our country. Please know you’re not alone in that.”
To note, King Charles youngest son serves as a global ambassador for the Norfolk-based organisation.