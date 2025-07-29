Queen Mary's new appearance raises concerns after returning to royal duties  

Queen Mary sparked concerns after she abruptly interrupted her royal engagement.
After returning from her summer break, the 53-year-old Queen of Denmark made an appearance in Grasten for her summer residence in the castle alongside her husband, King Frederik and two children, Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent.
While greeting her fans outside the castle on Monday, July 28, Mary suddenly grabbed her leg, as she experienced some pain in her leg.
The Danish King and his children immediately gathered around the Queen as she appeared to bend over due to painful aches in her leg.
She quickly rushed inside the Grasten Town Hall before returning to continue the royal engagement.
GB News reported that Her Majesty felt unbearable pain caused by a wasp sting.
It is important to note that the Danish Royal couple, who tied the knot in 2004, has received a warm welcome outside the historic town hall, where the King delivered a spectacular speech.
During the public engagement, their children, Princess Isabella, 18, and Prince Vincent, 14, were accompanied by their parents.
However, their eldest son, the Crown Prince Christian and Princess Josephine, would arrive at the palace at a later date.
As of now, the Danish Royal Family has not released a statement regarding the Queen's painful episode.