Meghan Markle’s worst fear revealed amid Harry’s peace talks with Royal Family

The thought of her worst fears coming true has left Meghan Markle “terrified!”
While Prince Harry is busy extending olive branches and engaging in peace talks with King Charles and the Royal Family, the Duchess of Sussex is reportedly leaving no stone unturned to prevent her biggest fears from becoming reality.
Revealing Meghan Markle’s worst fear, an insider told Rob Shuter for his Hollywood Substack, “She’s terrified of fading into irrelevance,” adding, "At this point, she'd take a hot topics seat next to Whoopi Goldberg if they let her."
"She needs a new hit – fast. This next chapter could make or break her,” added the source.
Notably, the mother of two’s high-stakes deal with Netflix is also nearing its end, with the platform reportedly refusing to renew it.
Some tipsters have also previously revealed that Netflix’s executives were increasingly frustrated with the Duchess for prioritizing her lifestyle brand, As Ever, over their projects.
According to an insider, "The deal is done; no more shows will be made. Netflix feels they’ve got all they can from the couple. They’re not unhappy with how things turned out - they got those initial hits and produced one of the most talked-about shows of all time.”
"Netflix execs are well aware Meghan’s priority now is her own brand, and they won’t play second fiddle to that," the source noted.
Meanwhile, Prince Harry has recently extended yet another olive branch to the Royal Family amid their peace talks by deciding to share his official schedule with the Royals to help avoid conflicts between his & Meghan’s event and King Charles & Prince William’s engagements.