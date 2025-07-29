Duchess Sophie missed Princess Diana's funeral for surprising reason

Duchess Sophie missed Princess Dianas funeral for surprising reason
Duchess Sophie missed Princess Diana's funeral for surprising reason

Duchess Sophie’s surprising reason to skip Princess Diana’s funeral has finally been revealed, 28 years after the late royal’s tragic death.

Prince Harry and Prince William’s mother passed away at 36 due to a tragic car crash on August 31, 1997.

Sean Smith, author of Sophie: Saving the Royal Family, has shared a major reason why the Duchess of Edinburgh missed Diana’s funeral on September 6, 1997.

The author wrote in the memoir, "She had an obvious and reasonable excuse. Sophie decided it would be too upsetting for the crowd if she went. She's well aware that she looks like Princess Diana from a distance and made her decision in a caring and thoughtful way. The royal family fully supported.”

Diana and Sophie shared similar features with blue eyes and light hair. The Duchess of Edinburgh reportedly once commented on the likeness.

Back in 1990, Prince Edward’s wife told Daily Mail, "I don’t deny that we do look alike. But I couldn't ever compete with Diana’s image. I’m not Diana.”

Earlier this month, Duchess Sophie went on a three-day trip to Bosnia and Herzegovina trip, to mark 30 years of genocide. During the visit, she meet UK military personnel currently serving with NATO in the region .

