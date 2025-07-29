Princess Diana’s brother shares unseen photo of late Princess at Sandringham

Charles Earl Spencer walked down the memory lane to a profound memory of him with sister Princess Diana.
Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, July 29, the ninth Earl of Spencer shared a never-before-seen childhood photo of him with the late Princess.
In the photo, the brother-sister duo exuded pure innocence as they struck a pose in swimming costumes while standing by a pool.
The adorable picture was accompanied by a sweet description which read, "A long ago summer, by the swimming pool at our childhood home, Park House, Sandringham - Diana and I both proudly showing off our swimming badges (sewn onto our swimming costumes)."
He continued, "These were awarded (sparingly) by Mrs Lansdowne, a fairly terrifying but very gifted swimming instructor, who came to stay each year."
Charles concluded his post claiming, "We were never out of that pool."
The photo immediately garnered immense love from Royal fans with a number of fan highlighting Charles' uncanny resemblance with Diana's grandson, Prince George.