Inside King Charles’ secret worries for Royal Family before Prince George’s birth

Before Prince George’s arrival in 2013, King Charles reportedly carried deep concerns about the future of the monarch.
Hello! Magazine reported that King Charles upset former Cabinet Office secretary Richard Heaton by voicing concerns that William and Kate’s first child might be a girl, coinciding with the Succession to the Crown Bill.
In Valentine Low's new political book, Power and the Palace; Low revealed that Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, invited Richard to Clarence House, to talk about the prince's charities and their relations with the government.
However, Charles then began questioning about the Succession to the Crown Bill and what its implications would be if William and Kate's first child was a daughter.
It was revealed that, King was worried about whether the royal house name of Windsor could be changed if a granddaughter who became monarch had married and taken her husband's surname.
Charles also worried about a granddaughter marrying a Catholic and its impact on titles.
The Monarch expressed the concern because the royals are led by the Church of England, a Protestant church.
Valentine's book also revealed that the late Queen didn't approve of her son getting involved in politics.
Charles shifted away from politics upon becoming monarch in 2022, consistent with earlier intentions.