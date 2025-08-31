Home / Royal

Inside King Charles’ secret worries for Royal Family before Prince George’s birth

The British monarch worried when the Prince and Princess of Wales were expecting their first child

Inside King Charles’ secret worries for Royal Family before Prince George’s birth
Inside King Charles’ secret worries for Royal Family before Prince George’s birth

Before Prince George’s arrival in 2013, King Charles reportedly carried deep concerns about the future of the monarch.

Hello! Magazine reported that King Charles upset former Cabinet Office secretary Richard Heaton by voicing concerns that William and Kate’s first child might be a girl, coinciding with the Succession to the Crown Bill.

In Valentine Low's new political book, Power and the Palace; Low revealed that Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, invited Richard to Clarence House, to talk about the prince's charities and their relations with the government.

However, Charles then began questioning about the Succession to the Crown Bill and what its implications would be if William and Kate's first child was a daughter.

It was revealed that, King was worried about whether the royal house name of Windsor could be changed if a granddaughter who became monarch had married and taken her husband's surname.

Charles also worried about a granddaughter marrying a Catholic and its impact on titles.

The Monarch expressed the concern because the royals are led by the Church of England, a Protestant church.

Valentine's book also revealed that the late Queen didn't approve of her son getting involved in politics.

Charles shifted away from politics upon becoming monarch in 2022, consistent with earlier intentions.

Duchess Sophie wins praise as she brings Camilla, Kate closer together

Duchess Sophie wins praise as she brings Camilla, Kate closer together
The Duchess of Edinburgh has become a trusted confidante in Royal Family

Crown Princess Mette-Marit pulls out of foreign visit amid son's rape charges

Crown Princess Mette-Marit pulls out of foreign visit amid son's rape charges
The Princess of Norway has canceled the trip to New York she had planned for after the summer

Meghan Markle delighted after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion hits trouble

Meghan Markle delighted after Prince Harry, King Charles reunion hits trouble
Prince Harry and King Charles’ potential reunion faces cancellation fears due to major issue

Prince Harry to meet close cousins Beatrice, Eugenie during UK visit?

Prince Harry to meet close cousins Beatrice, Eugenie during UK visit?
The Duke of Sussex is scheduled to return to the United Kingdom next month where he could reunite with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie

Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin embraces single life after split from beau

Prince Albert’s daughter Jazmin embraces single life after split from beau
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi and Ian Mellencamp parted ways after enjoying the romance for nine years

Greek Queen and Danish Princess Anne-Marie celebrates her 79th birthday

Greek Queen and Danish Princess Anne-Marie celebrates her 79th birthday
Anne-Marie is princess of Denmark and former Queen Consort of Greece as wife of King Constantine II

King Charles tops Prince William, Harry in true sportsmanship recognition

King Charles tops Prince William, Harry in true sportsmanship recognition
During his time as Prince of Wales, His Majesty actively participated in numerous polo matches

Kate Middleton's new home decision brings her closer to senior Royal

Kate Middleton's new home decision brings her closer to senior Royal
Prince William and Kate Middleton will soon move to Forest Lodge from their current residence Adelaide cottage

Prince Harry receives concerning update about King Charles meeting

Prince Harry receives concerning update about King Charles meeting
King Charles and Prince Harry's reunion hopes might be dashed due to potential clash

Prince Andrew plans major move for Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s future

Prince Andrew plans major move for Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s future
The Duke of York shares two daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Albert meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius for special purpose

Prince Albert meets Lithuanian President in Vilnius for special purpose
Prince Albert II of Monaco touched down in the Republic of Lithuania to meet President Gitanas Nausėda

Royal Family shares Queen Rania's new portrait ahead of her 55th birthday

Royal Family shares Queen Rania's new portrait ahead of her 55th birthday
Queen Rania is set to celebrate her 55 birthday over the weekend