Duchess Sophie wins praise as she brings Camilla, Kate closer together

Duchess Sophie is said to be quietly playing peacemaker within the royal family.

As per GB News, the insiders claimed that the Duchess of Edinburgh has become a trusted confidante who helps “bridge the gap” between Queen Camilla and Princess Kate.

Royal author Sean Smith explained, “The question of age is Sophie’s biggest asset for the Royal Family moving forward.”

He added, "At 60, she is placed almost exactly in the middle of Kate and both Anne and Camilla – she bridges the gap between the generations.”

She also played a great role in Queen Camilla and Kate Middleton’s "tense relationship" with each other.

Smith revealed the special quality of Princess Sophie that she connected with both younger and older members of the monarchy has strengthened her role in recent years.

Sophie also received the praise as she always highlighted the importance of celebrating women.

Smith said, “I love this quote from her: ‘We are fabulous in our forties, and we are even more fabulous in our fifties, sixties and seventies, and we need to celebrate that and keep opportunities going for women.'”

She also earned widespread recognition for her work on sexual violence awareness, supporting survivors of conflict, and expanding opportunities for young people.

