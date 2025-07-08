Princess Kate, Prince William make blunder before joining Charles at Palace

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social media team has made a major blunder before joining King Charles at Palace to welcome special guest.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will join the British monarch to host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.

Earlier this week, the Wales’ X (formerly Twitter) account shared a post about William attending the 7/7 London Bombings Memorial Service in Hyde Park.

Their social media team apparently made a mistake within the post.

The post read, "And copy: Remembering the victims of the 7/7 attacks on this 20 year anniversary by joining survivors and bereaved families at the Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park this afternoon."

Kate and William's social media team quickly deleted the post as the phrase “and copy” appeared to be an error.

A corrected version was posted at 8.30 pm which read, "Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and with those who bear the scars of the attacks to this day."

Following William’s sombre appearance, the royal couple will join forces with Charles and Queen Camilla to host Macron and Brigitte for their three-day state visit.

The French President and his wife will arrive on Tuesday, July 8, and they are set to conclude their trip on Thursday, July 10.

Read more : Royal

King Charles promotes UK-France relations in welcome speech for Macron

King Charles promotes UK-France relations in welcome speech for Macron
His Majesty will host French President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle this week

King Charles sends urgent letter to Donald Trump after ‘devastating’ news
King Charles sends urgent letter to Donald Trump after ‘devastating’ news
King Charles III expresses 'profound sadness at the tragic loss of life' in his emotional letter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly let go of key staff members as they try to make key financial decisions

Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims
Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims
The Duchess of York has urged people to support local communities and volunteers amid the horrific flooding

King Charles, Queen Camila to host state visit at Windsor Castle after decade
King Charles, Queen Camila to host state visit at Windsor Castle after decade
King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to host French President Emmanuel Macron for state visit

Prince William honors victims at 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary memorial
Prince William honors victims at 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary memorial
The Prince of Wales stepped out to attend a memorial service at the 7 July Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park

Kate Middleton's parents spotted mingling with senior royal at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton's parents spotted mingling with senior royal at Wimbledon
Carole and Michael Middleton made an unexpected appearance on the eighth day of Wimbledon

Prince Andrew’s life takes unexpected turn as FBI issues verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew’s life takes unexpected turn as FBI issues verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal Family after Jeffrey Epstein scandal in 2019

Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary
Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary
The 57-year-old royal was spotted watching the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
The Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex attend sombre event on behalf of King Charles

5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm
5 times Queen Elizabeth II stole the show with her quick-witted sarcasm
From her cheeky reply to US President Bush to cake-cutting with a sword, 5 moments when late Queen Elizabeth II surprised the world with her humour

Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte
Kate Middleton’s motherly guilt leads to big promise to Princess Charlotte
Princess Kate fulfilled her ‘long held promise’ to Princess Charlotte with a heartfelt move