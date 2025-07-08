Princess Kate, Prince William make blunder before joining Charles at Palace

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s social media team has made a major blunder before joining King Charles at Palace to welcome special guest.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will join the British monarch to host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte Macron.
Earlier this week, the Wales’ X (formerly Twitter) account shared a post about William attending the 7/7 London Bombings Memorial Service in Hyde Park.
Their social media team apparently made a mistake within the post.
The post read, "And copy: Remembering the victims of the 7/7 attacks on this 20 year anniversary by joining survivors and bereaved families at the Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park this afternoon."
Kate and William's social media team quickly deleted the post as the phrase “and copy” appeared to be an error.
A corrected version was posted at 8.30 pm which read, "Our thoughts remain with the families and friends of those who lost their lives, and with those who bear the scars of the attacks to this day."
Following William’s sombre appearance, the royal couple will join forces with Charles and Queen Camilla to host Macron and Brigitte for their three-day state visit.
The French President and his wife will arrive on Tuesday, July 8, and they are set to conclude their trip on Thursday, July 10.