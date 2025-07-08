Prince William, Kate Middleton to lead royal welcome for French President

Prince William, Kate Middleton to lead royal welcome for French President 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received special orders from King Charles III for the welcome of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron!

The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly attend the welcoming ceremony of the President, and his wife at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, July 8.

According to the Daily Express, for the welcome of the royal guests, the 76-year-old monarch gave special instructions to the British Royal Family, including the future King and Queen.

Macron's state visit to the UK, from July 8-10, is the first to be hosted at Windsor Castle, rather than Buckingham Palace, in more than a decade as the last state visit was hosted by the British Royal’s were in 2014 when they welcomed the arrival of Irish president Michael D Higgins.

What are the special orders Prince William and Kate Middleton receive from King Charles?

On Tuesday, July 8, the eldest son of King Charles and his wife will greet the French President, and his wife on behalf of the King at RAF Northolt and will travel alongside them to Windsor.

Upon their arrival at the Castle, His Majesty and Her Majesty will formally welcome their French guests on a Royal Dais constructed on Datchet Road in Windsor town centre.

The King and Queen have also arranged a carriage procession for Mr. and Mrs. Macron as a welcoming gesture for the guests.

According to media reports, after the procession, lunch will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the State Dining Room.

In the afternoon, Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will travel to London to see the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.

French President will conclude his three day state visit on which date? 

They will conclude their three-day state visit to the UK on Thursday, July 10. 

Read more : Royal

Kate Middleton underwent a secret surgery years before abdominal?
Kate Middleton underwent a secret surgery years before abdominal?
The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton unknown surgery comes to light ahead of big Royal event

Princess Kate, Prince William make blunder before joining Charles at Palace
Princess Kate, Prince William make blunder before joining Charles at Palace
Prince William and Kate Middleton will join King Charles to welcome French President Emmanuel Macron

King Charles promotes UK-France relations in welcome speech for Macron

King Charles promotes UK-France relations in welcome speech for Macron
His Majesty will host French President Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle this week

King Charles sends urgent letter to Donald Trump after ‘devastating’ news
King Charles sends urgent letter to Donald Trump after ‘devastating’ news
King Charles III expresses 'profound sadness at the tragic loss of life' in his emotional letter

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle force to cut down expenses amid hefty bills
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly let go of key staff members as they try to make key financial decisions

Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims
Sarah Ferguson pens emotional note for Texas flood victims
The Duchess of York has urged people to support local communities and volunteers amid the horrific flooding

King Charles, Queen Camila to host state visit at Windsor Castle after decade
King Charles, Queen Camila to host state visit at Windsor Castle after decade
King Charles and Queen Camilla prepare to host French President Emmanuel Macron for state visit

Prince William honors victims at 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary memorial
Prince William honors victims at 7/7 bombings 20th anniversary memorial
The Prince of Wales stepped out to attend a memorial service at the 7 July Memorial Gardens in Hyde Park

Kate Middleton's parents spotted mingling with senior royal at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton's parents spotted mingling with senior royal at Wimbledon
Carole and Michael Middleton made an unexpected appearance on the eighth day of Wimbledon

Prince Andrew’s life takes unexpected turn as FBI issues verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew’s life takes unexpected turn as FBI issues verdict in Epstein case
Prince Andrew stepped down as a senior working member of the Royal Family after Jeffrey Epstein scandal in 2019

Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary
Danish Monarch make secret appearance at Wimbledon without Queen Mary
The 57-year-old royal was spotted watching the match between Chile's Nicolas Jarry and Britain's Cameron Norrie

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward represent King Charles at sombre event
The Duke of Duchess of Edinburgh, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex attend sombre event on behalf of King Charles