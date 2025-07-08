Prince William, Kate Middleton to lead royal welcome for French President 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have received special orders from King Charles III for the welcome of French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron!
The Prince and Princess of Wales reportedly attend the welcoming ceremony of the President, and his wife at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, July 8.
According to the Daily Express, for the welcome of the royal guests, the 76-year-old monarch gave special instructions to the British Royal Family, including the future King and Queen.
Macron's state visit to the UK, from July 8-10, is the first to be hosted at Windsor Castle, rather than Buckingham Palace, in more than a decade as the last state visit was hosted by the British Royal’s were in 2014 when they welcomed the arrival of Irish president Michael D Higgins.
What are the special orders Prince William and Kate Middleton receive from King Charles?
On Tuesday, July 8, the eldest son of King Charles and his wife will greet the French President, and his wife on behalf of the King at RAF Northolt and will travel alongside them to Windsor.
Upon their arrival at the Castle, His Majesty and Her Majesty will formally welcome their French guests on a Royal Dais constructed on Datchet Road in Windsor town centre.
The King and Queen have also arranged a carriage procession for Mr. and Mrs. Macron as a welcoming gesture for the guests.
According to media reports, after the procession, lunch will be hosted by King Charles III and Queen Camilla in the State Dining Room.
In the afternoon, Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron will travel to London to see the Grave of the Unknown Warrior at Westminster Abbey.
French President will conclude his three day state visit on which date?
They will conclude their three-day state visit to the UK on Thursday, July 10.