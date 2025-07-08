Prince Andrew ‘safe to travel’ abroad after FBI verdict in Epstein case

Prince Andrew is finally “safe to travel” abroad after shocking FBI decision in Jeffrey Epstein case.
As per Mirror, the Duke of York, 65, has been permanently staying at Royal Lodge in Windsor for the past six years reportedly out of a fear of arrest.
In 2021, Andrew was accused of sexual abuse by Jeffrey’s “teenage sex slave”, Virginia Giuffre, an allegation he denied.
Earlier this week, FBI announced that it has officially closed its investigation into his links to Epstein.
A source told The Sun, "He has been abroad once since the scandal erupted. But without the FBI investigation hanging over his head he will feel it’s safe to travel. He has always been very nervous about going abroad and felt he’d always be looking over his shoulder as he could be subject to civil action or at worst, being arrested.”
The insider added, “Hopefully with this out of the way it means he can at least leave the country. He's off the hook isn't he. He will feel it's safe to travel. The whole thing's run out of steam.”
For those unversed, King Charles' brother stepped down from royal duties in 2019 after his friendship with Jeffrey came to light.