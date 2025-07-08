Timothée Chalamet’s ex Eiza González pays Wimbledon tribute to Grigor Dimitrov

Timothée Chalamet's ex-girlfriend, Eiza González is proud of her tennis star boyfriend, Grigor Dimitrov, after his heartbreaking Wimbledon exit.

The 34-year-old Bulgarian tennis player has withdrawn from the ongoing 2025 Wimbledon championship after hurting his right pectoral area during his match on Monday, July 7.

Shortly after his medical treatment, his doctors advised him not to continue the league until he recovered from the painful injury.

To support her tennis beau's latest decision, Eiza took to her Instagram Stories to scribble a touching note that read, "Love of my life. I couldn't be more proud of you. You are BEYOND outstanding. This is just a moment that will pass and will make you even stronger."

"But watching you today alongside the world was a reminder of who YOU are. You're a winner. We all saw it. And you'll do it again. I love you @grigordimitrov," the caption stated.

She also showed her unwavering support over the footage shared by Wimbledon’s official page on Instagram.

Taking to the comments section, the Fountain of Youth actress wrote, "A WINNER. He will build an even better story. Stronger inside and out."

Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov relationship timeline: 

For those unaware, Eiza González and Grigor Dimitrov went Instagram official in May this year, after sparking romance rumours in April.

At the time, they were spotted holding hand-in-hand during their romantic date night in Madrid. 

Before dating Grigor, Eiza was romantically linked with renowned actor, Timothée Chalamet. 

Timothée Chalamet and Eiza González dating history: 

Eiza González briefly dated the Dune 2 star, who is now in a serious relationship with his billionaire girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.  

Eiza and Timothée sparked romance rumours when they were seen spending quality time on a romantic date night in Mexico in June 2020. 

However, the former couple parted ways in October 2020. 

