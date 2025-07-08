King Felipe celebrates Armed Forces Day amid Princess Leonor training

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |
King Felipe and Queen Letizia celebrated Armed Forces Day 2025 amid Princess Leonor’s military training.

On Monday, July 7, the Spanish royal couple presided over the event in Santa Cruz de Tenerife.

Felipe and Letizia first arrived at Avenida de la Constitución, where they were received by the President of the Canary Islands Government, Fernando Clavijo and the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles.

Later on, the Mayor of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, José Manuel Bermúdez Esparza and the Chief of the Defense Staff, Admiral General Teodoro Esteban López Calderón greeted the royal couple.

Following the honours by a Battalion of the Royal Guard, His Majesty reviewed the Force present.

This year, in addition to the National Ensign, the PAPEA also flew the Flag of the 10th Anniversary of the Proclamation of the Spanish monarch.

To note, Princess Leonor of Spain began her six-month naval training in January 2025.

What is Armed Forces Day?

Armed Forces Day is a day of gathering between Spaniards, civilians, and military personnel, with the aim of enhancing public awareness of their Armed Forces, in accordance with the Spanish Constitution and the spirit of the Royal Ordinances.

This major event dates back to 1978, when an institutional event was established to serve as a tribute to the Armed Forces and Navy and to promote awareness and their integration into society.

