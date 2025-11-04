Prince William proves Meghan Markle, Harry totally wrong during Brazil trip  

Prince William has seemingly given a befitting response to his estranged younger brother, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, during his trip to Brazil.
On Monday, November 3rd, the Prince of Wales touched down in Rio de Janeiro to attend the exciting activities, meet local people, and highlight the rich biodiversity of the country ahead of the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony.
During one of the Royal engagements, the soccer-loving future King took part in a football training session with children at the Maracana Stadium on the first day of his trip.
After showing off his football skills, the 43-year-old Prominent member of the British Royal Family began interacting with the kids.
He also chatted with the children and could be seen sharing handshakes and hugs with the youngsters.
Notably, Prince William's sweet gesture reportedly showed that Meghan and Harry's false claims, which they once made during their infamous Netflix documentary, Harry and Meghan.
In 2022, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex noted that Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, are extremely conscious of their "Royal persona," and they even publicly avoid sharing hugs.
"When Will and Kate came over, and I was meeting her for the first time, I remember I was in ripped jeans, and I was barefoot. Like I was a hugger, I have always been a hugger. I didn't realize that it is really jarring for a lot of Brits. I started to understand that the formality on the outside carried through on the inside," Meghan claimed publicly.
However, neither Prince William nor Catherine ever responded to these remarks of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.