Kate Middleton set for major solo outing after Prince William's Brazil trip

The Princess of Wales will lead the nation in a sombre remembrance event next week.
On Tuesday, November 4, Kensington Palace revealed that Kate will visit the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire next Tuesday for a service of remembrance to mark Armistice Day.
On November 11, the princess will attend the service at the Armed Forces Memorial, where she will lay a wreath and take part in the national two-minute silence at 11 a.m.
Moreover, the event will take place days after King Charles and Queen Camilla and other Royal Family members attend the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday night as well as the annual Remembrance Sunday service at the Cenotaph.
The Sunday affair will not see Princess Anne, as she will be attending a Remembrance Service at the Anzac Memorial in Sydney, Australia, with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.
Kate will also observe a reading of a specially commissioned poem by the Arboretum's Poet in Residence, Arji Manuelpillai, which reflects the importance of personal connections, experiences and bonds that are formed through military service.
She will also meet a group of secondary school students from military families, whose parents are currently on deployment, before viewing a special exhibition currently on display at the Arboretum.
This exhibition, named Letters from the Frontline – Words, War and Victory, is made up of correspondence which shows the experiences and emotions of Armed Forces Personnel and their families during 1945 during the final months of WW2.
It is believed the visit will be very close to Princess Kate's heart, who had relatives serve in the war.
This includes Princess Kate's paternal grandfather, Peter Middleton, who served as a fighter pilot during the Second World War.