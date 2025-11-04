Royal Family makes exciting announcement after Prince Harry Canada trip update

Buckingham Palace has made a heartfelt announcement just a day after Prince Harry's unveiled his Canada trip plan.
The official Instagram account of the Royal Family released an elegant portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth II from her youth - wearing a crinoline-skirted blue gown and matching bolero jacket.
Second photo in the post showcased the detailed design of the gown - which the late queen worn at sister, Princess Margaret's wedding in 1960.
The photos were accompanied with a delightful update which read, "Queen Elizabeth II: Her Life in Style will open at The King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace on 10 April 2026 and run until 18 October 2026."
It continued, "The exhibition will be the largest display of Queen Elizabeth II’s fashion ever mounted, featuring approximately 200 items – around half on display for the first time – and charting the late Queen’s clothing worn in all ten decades of her life."
The caption also revealed that this crinoline-skirted blue gown "was the last time a full-length dress was worn for a royal wedding in England."
This announcement from Royal Collection Trust came after Prince Harry's spokesperson confirmed that The Duke of Sussex will embark on a two-day trip to Canada on Wednesday, November 5 to meet military charities, war veterans and members of the armed forces community.