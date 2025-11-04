Royal

Royal Family member attends charity concert ahead of Christmas celebration

  By Hafsa Noor
A rarely-seen Royal Family member has attended a charity concert and the award ceremony for the On Monday, Queen Sofía presented the BMW Painting Prize, which this year celebrates its 40th edition, at the Royal Theatre in Madrid.

Upon her arrival, Her Majesty received a warm welcome by Pablo Garde, Undersecretary of Industry and Tourism; Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BMW AG; Manuel Terroba, Executive Chairman of BMW Group Spain and Portugal.

As per Palace, “This competition, which has been promoting artistic creativity in Spain since 1986, supports social projects through collaboration with the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (FESBAL). In this edition, more than 1,300 guests from the cultural, artistic and social spheres celebrated the 40th anniversary of this award.”

After the award ceremony, she attended a benefit concert to support the work of children's food banks.

Sofía then proceeded to the Ballroom and toured the works of the twelve finalist artists, accompanied by representatives from the BMW Group and members of the jury.

To wrap up her visit, she was honored with the Medal of Honor for the 40th BMW Painting Prize in the Arrieta Room, receiving the award from the BMW AG Chairman and the CEO of BMW Group Spain and Portugal.

