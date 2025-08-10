David Justice spills bombshell reason behind Halle Berry divorce

David Justice finally broke his silence on divorce from Halle Berry.
28 years after parting ways with the Never Let Go actress, the 59-year-old American baseball player got candid about their 1997 divorce, revealing a bombshell reason behind their split.
Speaking to host Matt Barnes on a recent episode of his All the Smoke podcast, the former MLB player opened up about his issues with the 58-year-old actress and the problems they had in their marriage that eventually led to the divorce.
Justice revealed that just five months following their wedding in January 1993, he started considering having children with Halle Berry.
However, when he reflected on whether the Catwoman starlet was the woman he wanted to have kids with, he began to have doubts.
He said, "My knowledge and my understanding, my wisdom around relationships just wasn't vast. So, I'm looking at my mom — and I'm a Midwest guy. So, in my mind, I'm thinking a wife at that time should cook, clean, [be] traditional, you know?"
"Then I'm thinking, 'OK, if we have kids, is this the woman I want to have kids with and build a family with?' At that time, as a young guy — she don't cook, don't clean, don't really seem like motherly, and then we start having issues,” the Atlanta Braves star added.
David Justice also shared being uncertain about whether to marry Halle Berry, revealing that when the actress proposed him, he could not make himself reject her.
"She asked me to marry her after knowing me for five months. I said OK, because I couldn't say no. Who's going to say no at that time?" shared the three-time MLB All-Star.
"I don't know if my heart was really into it, but I didn't want to make her feel bad and say no, you know, or [if] I was just in the moment," he added.
Justice went on to say that due to Berry’s busy schedule and travelling for shoot, they spent a lot of time apart which led to even more differences between them.
“And we honestly probably could have made it if I knew about therapy. If we knew about therapy, we probably could have made it," he said, adding, "We never had any major issues like that. It's just... because I was young and had only been in one real relationship before her."
Currently, Halle Berry is dating American musician Van Hunt, while David Justice is married to Rebecca Villalobos, with whom he shares three children.