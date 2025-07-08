Prince William to leave UK amid esteemed royal event at Windsor

Prince William will reportedly skip the tour of the French President, Emmanuel Macron, and First Lady, Brigitte Macron at Windsor Castle.
The Prince of Wales, who will welcome the arrival of the royal guests on the first day, Tuesday, July 8, but will eventually leave the country on Wednesday, July 9, due to his other commitments.
According to GB News, the future monarch will travel to Switzerland on Wednesday to fulfil his role as a Patron of the Football Association.
Notably, William will attend the ongoing UEFA Women's Euro 2025 group stage match between England and the Netherlands this week.
Kensington Palace confirmed the presence of the next heir to the British throne in the upcoming match of the UEFA Women’s Euro championship.
Prince William and Kate Middleton to attend special royal event at Windsor Castle:
This trip will come a day after Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, will welcome the arrival of Mr. and Mrs. Macron for their three-day state visit to the United Kingdom.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, will greet the President of France and his life partner at RAF Northolt on behalf of King Charles III.
Before his highly anticipated international trip to Switzerland, the Football enthusiast Prince William made a surprise appearance at St. George's Park, where he met the England Women's football team.
For those unaware, the eldest son of King Charles III became the patron of the English Football Association in 2016.