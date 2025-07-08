Kate Middleton exudes elegance as she welcome French President Macron

Princess Kate along with Prince William turned heads with her trademark elegance and poise as they took on a prominent role during the French state visit.
The Princess of Wales along with the Prince stepped out to welcome Pr French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at RAF Northolt.
The British heir to the throne and his consort welcomed the President and his wife, then travelled with them to Windsor for an official reception from the King and Queen.
For the prestigious event, Princess Kate donned a Christian Dior’s soft blush 30 Montaigne Bar Jacket from the iconic French fashion house’s 2024 collection, reimagined by creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri.
She paired her with a matching hat by Jess Collett, pearl earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana and a pearl necklace from the late Queen Elizabeth's collection.
She wore Dior’s for the first time, showing that she paid a tribute to France’s cultural legacy.
On the other hand, Prince William sported his dark navy blue suit.
During the French State Visit, President Macron, 47, and his wife, 72, will then join the King, 76, and Queen, 77, in a carriage procession through the town to Windsor Castle.
Prince William and Princess Kate will also accompany them in a separate horse-drawn coach.
The Macrons will also attend a glamorous state banquet hosted by King Charles and Queen Camilla.