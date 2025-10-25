Prince Andrew receives jaw-dropping offer from foreign Royal amid Windsor exit

Prince Andrew tempted with palace abroad amid tension over Royal Lodge stay
The disgraced royal has been handed a jaw-dropping offer from a foreign royal as he faces increasing pressure to vacate his Windsor home, the Royal Lodge.
As per The Sun, the sources claimed that Prince Andres has been offered a palace in Abu Dhabi by the city’s ruler.
Amid the relocation talks continue, Prince Andrew has reportedly been offered a “palace” in Abu Dhabi by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, a potential refuge from mounting scrutiny in the UK.
“Abu Dhabi’s royal family have made it clear to Andrew that the palace is his if he wants it. It gives him an option should his position in the UK become untenable,” an insider revealed.
“He has come under enormous pressure following recent developments and the King and Prince William are nearing the point where they’ve had enough,” they explained.
Mentioning the drawback of living in the Middle East, a source warned, “Andrew would be afforded every luxury if he makes the move to the UAE but the climate will take him — and Fergie — some time to get used to.”
“Temperatures often top 50C in the summer, meaning he would have to spend much of his time with air conditioning indoors,” the insider noted.
Notably, the offer came amid Prince Andrew is reportedly in advanced talks with King Charles about leaving his Windsor estate amid mounting scandals.
The disgraced royal recently renounced his Duke of York title and is now discussing a move from the 30-room Royal Lodge, where he has lived rent-free since 2003.